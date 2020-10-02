Indian Railways unveils new Tejas locomotives, can run at speed of 160kmph

To make the working easy for Loco Pilots, as the two locos will be about 600 metres apart with coaches in between, BL key (Loco Main Switch to Turn ON), LSDJ (Indication of condition of vacuum circuit breaker) and BPFA (Indication/Acknowledgment of Fault) have been provided in duplicate in master loco depicting the condition of slave loco. Further the locomotive software has been upgraded for better negotiability in neutral sections. The look out glass has been widened for better comfort of Loco Pilot and the entire loco body is wrapped with vinyl layer with graphic design.