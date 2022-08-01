Indian Railways update: August Kranti Express rescheduled for today. Check new timings2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 11:41 AM IST
- Indian Railways reschedule August Kranti Express running on 1st August
Indian Railways'Western Railway(WR) zone has issued a statement in which it has said that the Train no. 12953 Mumbai Central - Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Exp of today i.e. 01/08/22 has been rescheduled to depart from Mumbai Central at 18.30 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 17.10 hrs Ex Mumbai Central.