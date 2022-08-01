Indian Railways'Western Railway(WR) zone has issued a statement in which it has said that the Train no. 12953 Mumbai Central - Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Exp of today i.e. 01/08/22 has been rescheduled to depart from Mumbai Central at 18.30 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 17.10 hrs Ex Mumbai Central.

Also, Train no. 12955 Mumbai Central - Jaipur Exp of today i.e. 01/08/22 has been rescheduled to depart from Mumbai Central at 19.40 hrs instead of its scheduled departure at 19.05 hrs Ex Mumbai Cent.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways last year had replaced three rakes of Train No. 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express with Tejas rakes Ex Mumbai Central with effect from today and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin with effect from 13 December.

August Kranti Rajdhani Express is the fourth Rajdhani to be upgraded with Tejas Smart sleeper coaches after the Patna-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express and Mumbai- New Delhi Rajdhani Express.

These new rakes have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coaches will provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU records the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor & energy meter. With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance.

The Railways have decided to introduce smart coaches in all the Rajdhani Express operating in the country in a phased manner according to various reports. Agartala -Anand Vihar Rajdhani was the first Rajdhani to get the smart coaches followed by Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express.

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.