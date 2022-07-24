Indian Railways update: The Indian Railways has cancelled a number of trains on Sunday, July 24. According to the IRCTC website a total of 221 trains have been cancelled on Sunday, reportedly due to several operational, maintenance and weather-related issues. Notably, as per the IRCTC website, the list of cancelled trains comprises of trains running from several cities across the country. The passengers who are travelling today or are interested in travelling today can proceed to check the complete list of cancelled trains shared in the national transporter's official website.