Indian Railways have introduced Navratri's special menu for the passengers as the 9-day festival is set to kick off on April 2. Those who are travelling during Navratri can now have home-like food as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has included Navratri special food in its menu, with prices starting from just ₹99 onwards.

Here are the food options which passengers can avail themselves during the auspicious festival days --

Starters (no onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak)

1. Aloo Chaap A perfect snack for those cravings during fasting is made with fresh coconut, peanuts, sabudana, and an overload of flavours.

2. Sabudana TikkiSabudana tikkis deep-fried till golden brown and crisp to perfection, served with creamy curd.

Main Course (No onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak)

1. Paneer Makhmali and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali (No onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak) include Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap, and Sitaphal Kheer.

2. Kofta Curry and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri ThaliIncludes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Kofta curry, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap, and Sitaphal Kheer

3. Paneer Makhmali with Parathas, Arbi MasalaIncludes Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Singhadha Aloo Paratha

4. Sabudana Khichdi with CurdFavourite fasting go-to meal, made from sabudana, tempered with green chillies, mustard seeds, and roasted peanuts

Desserts

1. Sitaphal KheerMade with fresh custard apple pulp and cream, this Sitaphal Kheer is sure to give a sweet ending to your fasting meal.

Passengers can book their fasting thali while booking the tickets. They can use IRCTC's e-catering service or book on the number - 1323.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.