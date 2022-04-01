Indian Railways update: IRCTC introduces special menu for Navratri 2022

Indian Railways have introduced Navratri's special menu for the passengers as the 9-day festival is set to kick off on April 2. Those who are travelling during Navratri can now have home-like food as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has included Navratri special food in its menu, with prices starting from just ₹99 onwards.

