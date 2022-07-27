Indian Railways update: More than 25 trains to be fully or partially cancelled by Western Railway. Full list3 min read . 11:47 AM IST
- Indian Railways will cancel some passenger trains due to Electronic Interlocking work at Than station
Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has informed that due to Electronic Interlocking work at Than station, few Western Railway trains will be cancelled, partially cancelled, short terminated, diverted, regulated and rescheduled.
Cancellation of Trains
1. Train No. 19015 Mumbai Central – Porbandar Saurashtra Express of 30th July, 2022
2. Train No. 19016 Porbandar - Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express of 31st July, 2022
3. Train No. 22959 Vadodara- Jamnagar Intercity Express from 26th July, 2022 to 4th August, 2022
4. Train No. 22960 Jamnagar- Vadodara Intercity Express from 27th July, 2022 to 5th August, 2022
5. Train No. 19573 Okha – Jaipur Express of 1st August, 2022
6. Train No. 19574 Jaipur - Okha Express of 2nd August, 2022
7. Train No. 22908 Hapa – Madgaon Express of 27th July, 2022
8. Train No. 22907 Madgaon - Hapa Express of 29th July, 2022
9. Train No. 22939 Hapa - Bilaspur Express of 29th July, 2022
10. Train No. 22940 Bilaspur- Hapa Express of 1st August, 2022
11. Train No. 19320 Indore – Veraval Express of 26th July, 2022
12. Train No. 19319 Veraval - Indore Express of 28th July, 2022
Trains Partially Cancelled & Short Terminated/ Short Originated
1. Train No. 12267 Mumbai Central – Hapa Duronto Express will be short terminated at Surendranagar and hence will be partially cancelled between Surendranagar & Hapa up to 3rd August, 2022
2. Train No. 12268 Hapa- Mumbai Central Duronto Express will short originate from Surendranagar and will remain partially cancelled between Hapa & Surendranagar up to 4th August, 2022
3. Train No. 22923 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Humsafar Express of 28th,30th July, 2022 & 1st August 2022 will be short terminated at Surendranagar and hence will be partially cancelled between Surendranagar and Jamnagar.
4. Train No. 22924 Jamnagar - Bandra Terminus Humsafar Express of 29th, 31st July, 2022 & 2nd August 2022 will short originate from Surendranagar and will remain partially cancelled between Jamnagar and Surendranagar.
5. Train No. 19209 Bhavnagar- Okha Express will be short terminated at Surendranagar and hence will be partially cancelled between Surendranagar & Okha upto 3rd August, 2022.
6. Train No. 19210 Okha - Bhavnagar Express will short originate from Surendranagar and will remain partially cancelled between Okha & Surendranagar upto 4th August, 2022.
7. Train No. 11466 Jabalpur – Somnath Express of 29th July, 2022 will be short terminated at Ahmedabad and hence will be partially cancelled between Ahmedabad & Somnath.
8. Train No. 11465 Somnath - Jabalpur Express of 30th July, 2022 will short originate from Ahmedabad and will remain partially cancelled between Somnath & Ahmedabad.
Trains Rescheduled
1. Train No. 22946 Okha - Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail of 30th July, 2022 is rescheduled by 03.00 hrs late Ex Okha.
2. Train No. 19218 Veraval - Bandra Terminus Saurashtra Janta Express of 30th July, 2022 is rescheduled by 02.45 hrs late Ex Veraval.
3. Train No. 22969 Okha – Varanasi Express of 28th July, 2022 & 4th August 2022 is rescheduled by 03.30 hrs late Ex Okha.
4. Train No. 16337 Okha – Ernakulam Express of 30th July, 2022 is rescheduled by 06.30 hrs late Ex Okha.
5. Train No. 16614 Coimbatore – Rajkot Express of 29th July, 2022 is rescheduled by 04.00 hrs late Ex Coimbatore.
Diversion :
1. Train No. 22951 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Express of 29th July 2022 will be diverted via Viramgam - Dhrangdhra - Maliya Miyana
2. Train No. 22952 Gandhidham - Bandra Terminus Express of 28th July 2022 will be diverted via Maliya Miyana - Dhrangdhra - Viramgam.
3. Train No. 15667 Gandhidham - Kamakhya Express of 30th July 2022 will be diverted via Maliya Miyana - Dhrangdhra - Viramgam.
4. Train No. 15668 Kamakhya - Gandhidham Express of 27th July 2022 will be diverted via Viramgam - Dhrangdhra - Maliya Miyana
4. Train No. 15668 Kamakhya - Gandhidham Express of 27th July 2022 will be diverted via Viramgam - Dhrangdhra - Maliya Miyana