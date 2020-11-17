With an aim to cut down on the travel time, Indian Railways' South Western Railway(SWR) zone has upgraded the railway tracks in its sections which will help the railways to operate trains at a speed of 110kmph.

According to a statement issued by SWR it carried out various requirements and changes which will help in operating trains at a higher speed.

According to a statement issued by SWR it carried out various requirements and changes which will help in operating trains at a higher speed.

Steps such as, "Increase in super-elevation at curves, correction of transition length, through tamping, attending points and crossings with track machine named UNIMAT have been completed. Recouping of Ballast to maintain cushion, recouping missing permanent way fittings are also being done to facilitate faster trains." the statement has said.

With the increase in speed the travel time in the South Western Railway zone will be drastically reduced .

After completing speed trial and complying observations of Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru Division of SWR is ready to run trains up to 110 Kmph o­n section between Yelahanka - Chikballapur section (46.05 KMs).

This section was opened in 1996 at 50 kmph and was cleared for 75 kmph in 2007. After a gap of 13 years the section is upgraded to run trains from 100 kmph to 110 Kmph.

With this work the following sections of SWR are capable of running trains at 110 Kmph.

1) Baiyappanahalli - Dharmavaram (177 Kms)

2) Penukonda - Sri Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam- Dharmavaram (53 Kms)

3) KSR Bengaluru - Jolarpettai (Double Line) (281 Kms)

4) Yesvantpur – Tumakuru (Double Line) (128 Kms)

5) Birur - Chikjajur (68 Kms)

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has also permitted running of trains at 110 Kmph in the following sections SWR.

6) Londa to Miraj (186 Km)

7) Sanvordem – Vasco (19 Kms)

The South Western Railway(SWR) is focusing o­n eliminating speed restrictions to minimum to improve speed of trains.