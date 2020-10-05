Indian Railways upgrades a 92-year-old train. Details here

Indian Railways to commemorate the occasion of 92 glorious years since the Golden Temple Mail (earlier known as Frontier Mail) first chugged out on its maiden journey, Western Railway has replaced all the conventional rakes of Train No. 12903/ 12904 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Mail with LHB rakes on the special occasion of 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

This is a befitting salute to this prestigious train of the erstwhile British India, which has its special importance being related to several historical events & memorable visits of Mahatma Gandhiji including on the occasion of Dandi March.

According to a Western Railway official, all four conventional rakes of Train No. 12903 / 12904 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Mail, which is currently running as special Train No. 02903/ 02904 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Special train now runs with LHB rakes instead of conventional rakes with effect from 3 October, 2020. The train will comprise of 22 coaches consisting of First Class, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper and Second Class coaches and a Pantry Car. It will not only provide comfort to the passengers but will also ensure the increase in their safety.

All the coaches were commissioned in short span inspite of many constraints faced due to COVID-19, taking all due precautions. The special features of LHB coaches as compared to ICF coaches are that the LHB coaches are lighter in weight, have higher carrying capacity as well as higher speed potential. LHB coaches also have anti-climbing features which means that in case of a collision the coaches do not climb on top of each other.

Also, these coaches have modular interiors, better ride index and require less maintenance. This upgradation will make the journey safe & comfortable for passengers during the long distance travelling. It also heralds the continual improvement path followed by Indian Railways in its effort to meet customer demands and expectations and marks yet another milestone achieved by Western Railway in these difficult COVID times.

Giving an insight into the nostalgic history of the Golden Temple Mail, the railway official informed that this legendary train recently completed its 92 years of inaugural run on 1st September, 2020. Before the Partition of India, this train ran as the Frontier Mail ferrying passengers arriving by Steamer from Europe directly from Ballard Pier in the then Bombay to the city of Peshawar on India's North-West Frontier. After the partition of India in 1947, the terminal station of this train was changed to Amritsar.

Frontier Mail was formally named the Golden Temple Mail in September, 1996. The Frontier Mail also finds a place in romanticised biographies of film actor Prithviraj Kapoor who is believed to have travelled to Bombay from his hometown of Peshawar by the Frontier Mail in 1928 to act in films. The Frontier Mail was the first air-conditioned train in the Indian Peninsula, when it got an air-conditioned compartment in 1934. Now, another page has been added in the annals of history as Golden Temple Mail now runs with LHB coaches in all its rakes.

