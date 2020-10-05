Indian Railways upgrades a 92-year-old train. Details here

Frontier Mail was formally named the Golden Temple Mail in September, 1996. The Frontier Mail also finds a place in romanticised biographies of film actor Prithviraj Kapoor who is believed to have travelled to Bombay from his hometown of Peshawar by the Frontier Mail in 1928 to act in films. The Frontier Mail was the first air-conditioned train in the Indian Peninsula, when it got an air-conditioned compartment in 1934. Now, another page has been added in the annals of history as Golden Temple Mail now runs with LHB coaches in all its rakes.