Indian Railways' South Western Railway(SWR) zone has upgraded the Yesvantpur Railway station in Bengaluru which is sporting a new look with its all illuminated new entry and other modernised passenger amenities done as per the standards of the airport, including the circulating area illumination.

This modernisation project has been undertaken at an approximate cost of around Rs. 12 crores.

Main features of the upgraded railway station:

At the new entry, in the front portion (concourse) in an area of around 1800 sq. metres, around 13 metres high façade is provided with the 150W high bay lights with an efficacy of 165 Lumens/Watt.

View Full Image Yesvantpur Railway station in Bengaluru

The SWR also in a bid to overcome the glare of white light of the high bay and make it visible through out and look uniform, small focus lights of warm white colour have been provided.

View Full Image An old tree been carved instead of discarding it, with a view to imbibe aesthetics in the spirit of re-use and re-cycle

An old tree been carved instead of discarding it, with a view to imbibe aesthetics in the spirit of re-use and re-cycle. An attractive fountain arrangement enhances the ambience of the entry. Granite flooring has been provided and special care has been taken to cater to the needs of differently abled passengers (Divyang-jan).

A white colour LED name board with black background is provided to emphasise clarity and visibility of the station name. In the circulating area, to illuminate the side path and the road 70W post-top lanterns with multistep poles have been provided.

View Full Image Emphasis is also laid on illuminating the passenger amenities like all the three AC Waiting halls

Besides top lanterns 04 high masts with 250W and 150W flood lights have also been provided to ensure uniform lighting in the circulating area.

In the circulating area, a road of length 237×12 metres in front of station and 85×12 m at the metro land is provided. Care has been taken to minimize/ avoid cross-movement of passengers thereby allowing smooth and easy access for entry and exit.

The circulating area also consists of an amphitheater of 100 Sqm in area apart from 3 zones of landscaping comprising of 1800 SqM area. Dedicated 4- Wheeler &2 Wheeler parking areas of 1200 SqM & 960 SqM also exist along with an Auto booth area of 430 SqM.

Emphasis is also laid on illuminating the passenger amenities like all the three AC waiting halls of 90 Sq. area, fitted with downlighters to enhance the ambience of modular designs like false ceiling, wall cladding and modern flooring.

Further improved facilities like geysers in the bathroom and charging points near the chairs in the hall are also provided. In addition, in the Ticket booking area 40W white colour suspended type fittings are used to provide illumination of Airport Luxury Standards.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.