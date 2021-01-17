Indian Railways in a bid to provide a boost to tourism and also better connectivity will launch a direct train service from Ahmedabad to Kevadiya today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run today of the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Special Express. The train comprises of Vistadome, AC chair car Executive Class, AC chair car and Non-AC chair car coaches.

The Jan Shatabdi Special express will have a Vistadome coach in which the passengers can experience the natural beauty while travelling to Kevadiya to see the colossal statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

View Full Image Vistadome Coach

Here are the timings and stoppages of the Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Special Express:

In its inaugural run, Train No. 09249 Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Special Express will depart from Ahmedabad at 11.12 hrs on 17 January will reach Kevadiya at 14.42 hrs, the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09250 Kevadiya-Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi Return Special Express will depart from Kevadiya at 20:20 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 23:45 hrs, the same day. The train will halt at Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara Jn., Dabhoi and Chandod stations

As a regular service, Train No. 09247 Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Express will depart from Ahmedabad daily at 07:55 hrs and will reach Kevadiya at 10:40 hrs, the same day. This train will run with effect from 18th January, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09248 Kevadiya – Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi will depart from Kevadiya daily at 11:15 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 14.00 hrs. This train will run with effect from 18 January. The train will halt at Vadodara Jn. station in both directions.

View Full Image Interior view of Vistadome coach

As a regular service, Train No. 09249 Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi will depart from Ahmedabad daily at 15:20 hrs and will reach Kevadiya at 18:20 hrs, the same day. This train will run with effect from 18th January, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09250 Kevadiya – Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi will depart from Kevadiya daily at 20:20 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 23.05 hrs. This train will run with effect from 18 January.

