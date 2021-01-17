As a regular service, Train No. 09247 Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Express will depart from Ahmedabad daily at 07:55 hrs and will reach Kevadiya at 10:40 hrs, the same day. This train will run with effect from 18th January, 2021. Similarly, Train No. 09248 Kevadiya – Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi will depart from Kevadiya daily at 11:15 hrs and will reach Ahmedabad at 14.00 hrs. This train will run with effect from 18 January. The train will halt at Vadodara Jn. station in both directions.