How Vistadome coaches can prove to be a gamechanger for Indian Railways

Indian Railways in the recent days after the slowing of second wave covid-19 has introduced 'Vistadome' coaches on two of its routes on Mumbai -Pune and Bengaluru-Mangaluru sections. The railways are planning to introduce these on other routes as well which includes the northeastern parts of the country as well.Experts concur with govt's push for Vistadome coaches in popular tourist routes to help generate additional revenue for the Indian Railways.