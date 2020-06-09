Indian Railways on transported 100 Kia Seltos SUVs from Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh to Farkhanagar (near Delhi).

SUV being a high end item, its demand gets impacted severely during any downturn like the Lockdown due to the pandemic.However, Kia Motors, the automobile factory at Anantapur District under Bengaluru Division has started its production and dispatched of SUVs from their factory to New Delhi.

Indian Railways continue to play a significant part in making sure that essentials are transported to all places during the lockdown.Even during the Lock down in April, Bengaluru Division of SWR has loaded tractors from Doddaballapur Railway station for a distance of approx 2158 Km to Phulera.The life line of the nation has by its network reached every nook and corner of the country and today the first rake of Special Utility Vehicle (SUV) after lock down took the rail route from Penukonda to New Delhi.Now after lockdown 4.0 Indian Railways is working with renewed vigor to give impetus to economy.

View Full Image Kia Seltos to be transported to Delhi

With the lockdown being relaxed the wheels of the economy are slowly but steadily beginning to move forward. Lockdown was necessitated to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

On 31 May KIA Motors loaded o­ne NMG rake of SUVs from Penukonda).This first rake of 25 NMGs which left for New Delhi are carrying about 100 Seltos SUVs.

After first rake of NMG rakes loaded in the morning, the 2nd rake of SUVs Seltos of KIA motors was loaded from Penukonda in Bangalore division. This is for the first time ever that in o­ne day, two loads of NMG rakes were loaded from Penukonda of Bengaluru Division.

With the successful loading of consignment of 2 NMG Rakes, it is a win-win situation for both automobile manufacturers and its customers.

Railways are looking forward to picking up this traffic with KIA Motors and TCL for dispatch of their SUVs and TAFE brand tractors o­n a regular basis.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via