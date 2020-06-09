Indian Railways continue to play a significant part in making sure that essentials are transported to all places during the lockdown.Even during the Lock down in April, Bengaluru Division of SWR has loaded tractors from Doddaballapur Railway station for a distance of approx 2158 Km to Phulera.The life line of the nation has by its network reached every nook and corner of the country and today the first rake of Special Utility Vehicle (SUV) after lock down took the rail route from Penukonda to New Delhi.Now after lockdown 4.0 Indian Railways is working with renewed vigor to give impetus to economy.