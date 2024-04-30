News
Indian railways wants to ride the gravy train. But there’s a catch
howindialives.com 9 min read 30 Apr 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Summary
- For years, the railways struggled to make ends meet. Now, it is introducing newer classes of trains, like Vande Bharat. It is also looking to increase the share of AC coaches in non-premium trains. While this implies higher revenue, can the bulk of Indian passengers afford such coaches?
New Delhi: A few days ago, Sudhanshu Sultania, a sociologist, posted a video of an overcrowded train coach on X, formerly Twitter. Women, children and men blocked the aisle; some slept on the coach floor around the toilets, the video showed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less