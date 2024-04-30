Indian railways wants to ride the gravy train. But there’s a catch

While a shortage of berths relative to demand is a problem across classes of passengers, it’s likely that this is particularly acute for second-class and sleeper-class passengers who form the bulk of ticket buyers. According to annual railway data, between 2016 and 2022, the share of berths available to second-or sleeper-class passengers (excluding suburban passengers), fell from 88% to 82%. By 2019 itself, the share had fallen to 82%. But covid-19 caused the railways to run more second-class coaches, causing the share to rise to 85% in 2020. By 2022, however, the share had returned to its 2019 level.