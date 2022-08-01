Superfast weekly train launched between Rewa and Udaipur by Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw also flagged off the Badi Sadri-Udaipur City train service in Chittorgarh and Siuri-Sealdah-Siuri train services in West Bengal virtually
A new weekly superfast Express between Rajasthan's Udaipur and Madhya Pradesh's Rewa was virtually launched by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The new weekly train 02181/02182 Rewa-Udaipur City-Rewa Weekly special Superfast will depart weekly from Rewa station at 15.30 hrs on Sundays, covering Satna, Maihar, Katni Mudwara, Damoh, Sagar, Malkhedi, Mungawali, Ashoknagar, Guna, Ruthiya, Baran, Ant will reach Udaipur City Station on the next morning via Sogaria, Bundi, Mandalgarh, Chanderia, Kapasan, Mavli Junction, Ranapratap Nagar.
The minister also flagged off the Badi Sadri-Udaipur City train service in Chittorgarh and Siuri-Sealdah-Siuri train services in West Bengal virtually.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also assured to turn the Chittorgarh station into a world-class station and directed officials to come up with a design keeping in mind the sacrifice and valour of the local heroes.
In his public address after inaugurating Udaipur's Badi Sadri-Mavli railway section gauge conversion in Chittorgarh, Vaishnaw sought people's participation in the project to give the local railway station a facelift.
Addressing the program on this occasion the railway minister said, "Indian Railways is moving towards a new direction today under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi." He saluted this heroic land of Rajasthan and praised the honourable local MP for the development of railways in this area, as well as the strong leaders in Rewa and West Bengal.
Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Vande Bharat, made in India with indigenous technology under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, is better than Japan's best bullet train in the world.
Ashwini Vaishnaw said railway stations that are currently in the redevelopment phase are being built with a plan keeping in mind the next 50 years.
He said a tender to develop the Udaipur City Railway station has already been floated and the work will begin after finalising the bidder in August.
Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria lauded Vaishnaw saying he had reformed the Railways in the last few years, an official statement said.
Talking about the redevelopment of stations, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "That the stations are being built with a plan for the next 50 years. With the start of these train services, the benefit of better connectivity and easy and economical travel between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will come. Along with this, tourism will get a boost due to the establishment of the Rewa region of Madhya Pradesh with Udaipur, the city of lakes in Rajasthan".
