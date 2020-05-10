Indian Railways to run special trains to 15 cities from Delhi. Details here.

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May. At the beginning a total of 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys) will run from New Delhi to various parts of the country.

The special passenger trains will connect New Delhi with 15 other cities located in various parts of the country.

The 15 special trains will run from New Delhi will be connecting Dibrugarh(Assam), Agartala(Tripura), Howrah(West Bengal), Patna(Bihar), Bilaspur(Chattisgarh), Ranchi(Jharkhand), Bhubaneswar(Odhisha), Secunderabad, Bengaluru(Karnataka), Chennai( Tamil Nadu), Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala), Madgaon(Goa), Mumbai Central(Maharashtra), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Jammu Tawi.

Initially, the all air-conditioned services will begin on 15 Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train, it said.

Officials said unlike Shramik Specials, in which only 54 passengers were allowed instead of the regular 72, these trains will run on full capacity, but no concession in fare is likely to be allowed.

These tickets, officials say, would have details of the 'dos and don'ts' passengers need to follow -- such as arriving at the station at least an hour in advance for screening and other coronavirus protocols, mandatory use of masks and use of the Aarogya Setu mobile app.

It will be mandatory for travellers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.

Officials also said there will be few stoppages during the journey.

Officials said passengers travelling in these trains may not be given blankets and linen to reduce the chances of the spread of coronavirus. There will be special norms for the air-conditioning inside the coaches and temperatures will be kept slightly higher than the usual and maximum supply of only fresh air will be ensured.

Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as “Shramik Special" for stranded migrants.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May and will be available only on the IRCTC website. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course. Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued.

