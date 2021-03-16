Goyal said the country can progress towards high growth and create more employment opportunities only when the public and private sectors work together
NEW DELHI :
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asserted that Indian Railways will never be privatised but said private investment should be encouraged for more efficient functioning.
Replying to a discussion on Demands for Grants for Railways, Goyal said there has been no death of any passenger due to a rail accident in two years and the railways has been putting enormous focus on passenger safety.