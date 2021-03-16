OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways will never be privatised: Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI : Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asserted that Indian Railways will never be privatised but said private investment should be encouraged for more efficient functioning.

Replying to a discussion on Demands for Grants for Railways, Goyal said there has been no death of any passenger due to a rail accident in two years and the railways has been putting enormous focus on passenger safety.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 plane takes off from Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

Is travel coming back? Airports have busiest days since March 2020

5 min read . 01:48 PM IST
Before RERA came into being, most developers used to sell apartments on the basis of super built-up area.

Planning to buy a bigger house? You must consider the carpet area

2 min read . 01:34 PM IST
Passengers walking around without masks at the bus stand in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Punjab city allows covid-vaccination for bankers, school employees, lawyers

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST
At 11.30am IST on Tuesday, bitcoin was trading at $53,700.31, down 10.31% after trading in a wide range of $53,567.31-59,411.94 over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin cracks 10% as outlook sours on India ban reports

1 min read . 01:08 PM IST

He said the country can progress towards high growth and create more employment opportunities only when the public and private sectors work together.

"Indian Railways will never be privatised. It is a property of every Indian and will remain so," the minister said, adding that it will remain with the government of India.

Goyal said the Modi government has hiked investment in railways to 2.15 lakh crore in 2021-22 fiscal, from 1.5 lakh crore in 2019-20 fiscal.

“We are focusing on passenger safety. I am happy to say that there has been no passenger death in past two years. The last death due to train accident happened in March 2019," the minister said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout