Indian Railways will operate special 'festival special trains from tomorrow

The Railways has suspended all its regular services due to the coronavirus pandemic since March and is operating trains as per demand and necessity. From May 12, Railways started running limited special trains to help stranded people across the country to reach their homes in different states. It started with 15 pairs of premium Rajdhani special trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country, followed by 100 pairs of long-distance trains on June 1. It also started 80 trains additionally on September 12.