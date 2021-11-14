Indian Railways: Soon, train passengers will only get pure vegetarian food, but the facility will be available on selected routes. The railways ticketing and catering subsidiary, IRCTC, is planning to promote "vegetarian-friendly travel" by getting some trains "sattvik certified".

It is for the first time that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will ensure that the vegetarian food items provided by the agency and its vendors are certified.

According to a statement by Sattvik Council of India, it has tied up with the IRCTC to introduce vegetarian food services and promote vegan food on train routes connecting religious destinations.

The first train that is likely to be certified "sattvik" is Delhi to Katra Vande Bharat Express. The Delhi-Katra train's end stop is the Vaishno Devi temple. According to the council, the formula might be replicated in around 18 other trains, including the newly launched Ramayan Express.

"IRCTC base kitchens, executive lounges, budget hotels, food plazas, travel and tour packages, Rail Neer plants will be 'sattvik' certified to ensure, "vegetarian-friendly travel," Sattvik Council of India said in a statement. It will be launching the "sattvik" certification scheme along with the IRCTC on November 15. They will also create a handbook of the vegetarian kitchen.

