Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone has notified that it it withdrawing temporary augmented coach in two of the Rajdhani Express trains. Northern Railway said that the decision to remove the coaches were taken due to poor occupancy in these Rajdhani Express trains.

It said,"Train No.02434/02433 Nizamuddin - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special will be reduced by One Two Tier Coach Ex Nizamuddin with effect from 14 April, 2021 and Ex Dr MGR Chennai Central with effect from 16 April, 2021 and Train No.02432/02431 Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central - Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special will be reduced by o­ne Two Tier Coach Ex Nizamuddin with effect from 11th April, 2021 and Ex Thiruvananthapuram Central with effect from 13th April, 2021.

However, Northern Railway has decided to augment additional coaches in the Ernakulam - Nizamuddin Duronto Superfast Weekly Special.

It said," Train No.02284/02283 Nizamuddin – Ernakulam - Nizamuddin Duronto Superfast Weekly Special will be temporarily augmented by One- AC 3 Tier Coach and Two- Sleeper Class Coaches, Ex Nizamuddin with effect from 17 April, 2021 to 16th October, 2021 & Ex Ernakulam with effect from 20 April, 2021 to 19 October, 2021."

Meanwhile the Southern Railway zone has issued a set of guidelines for rail users to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for safe journey:

1.The basic COVID precautionary measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene must be continued to be followed at railway stations and trains

2.Unnecessary travel and travelling in groups may be avoided.

3.Maintain social distancing at counters and Platforms.

4.Refrain from travelling if you experience any of the COVID symptoms such as Fever, cough, cold, etc.

5.Refrain from travel if you are awaiting COVID test results or advised to be in isolation/quarantine or if tested positive for the virus

6.Food, water and COVID safety kits such has hand sanitizer/ soap may be carried during travel

7.Please do not indulge in spitting or any other activity which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions that affect public health and safety in railway stations and trains.

8.Apart from the guidelines of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs, every State Government has mandated a set of COVID safety protocols for persons coming from other states such as e-registration/e-pass, testing and quarantine. The same must be strictly adhered to while travelling and relevant documents to be produced to railway authorities o­n demand.

9.Please render your cooperation for the measures undertaken by Railways and civic authorities in preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

