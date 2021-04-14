Indian Railways withdraws coaches from two Rajdhani Express trains

It said,"Train No.02434/02433 Nizamuddin - Dr MGR Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special will be reduced by One Two Tier Coach Ex Nizamuddin with effect from 14 April, 2021 and Ex Dr MGR Chennai Central with effect from 16 April, 2021 and Train No.02432/02431 Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central - Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special will be reduced by o­ne Two Tier Coach Ex Nizamuddin with effect from 11th April, 2021 and Ex Thiruvananthapuram Central with effect from 13th April, 2021.

