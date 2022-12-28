Indian real estate: Performance through FY23 and outlook for the future

Mr Robin Chhabra - Founder and CEO of Dextrus Workspace said “Since the abating of the Delta Covid wave we have seen a fast resurgence of office leasing and this is strongly reflected in the 100% occupancy rates we are currently seeing in the Dextrus coworking centers. We see this continuing into Y2023 as the industry has proven adaptable to the changing tenant requirements as well as a resilient Indian economy. We are seeing a strong acceptance from Indian companies for our model, as the hassle free solution for their office needs is easing burdens and helping them focus on their core business. Managed office spaces​ and co​-​working spaces are predicted to grow over 10% - 13% annually over the next three years which is quite healthy as an emerging sector. This past year we have focused on providing enterprise office space for clients looking for a customized and more long term offering. This has worked very well for our clientele who range across industries, from International Banking to Warehousing to University Institutions. On the heels of this demand, our outlook for 2023 is to expand our footprint in key micro markets of Mumbai and to launch “BUILD by Dextrus", a design and build studio that shall give companies a one stop shop where we can source, design, build and operate an office space of their choice."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}