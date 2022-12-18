Indian realty sector records PE investments of $5.1 bn in 2022: Knight Frank

“The office segment remained the most popular investment category whereas warehousing segment continued to observe rise in interest amongst PE investors supported by the strong demand from manufacturing, e-commerce, and third-party logistics occupiers. Looking forward to 2023, we anticipate that inflation for most of the nations and the pace of rate hikes will moderate. With investors paying attention to the economy, governmental and regulatory framework, business results, and valuations, investments in India are expected to improve," he added.