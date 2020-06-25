Indian Red Cross Society collects over 1,00,000 units of blood during lockdown

The 89 Indian Red Cross Society (ICRS) Blood Banks and 1100 branches across the country have collected more than 1,00,000 units of blood during the lockdown period. At a time when the country was facing severe blood shortage due to restriction in movement, the society collected blood through in-house donations and from around 2000 blood donation camps organized. Also, more than 38,000 voluntary blood donors registered with National Headquarters (NHQ) Blood Bank have been contacted and motivated to donate blood.

“The NHQ Blood Bank conducted 55 blood donation camps collecting 2896 units of blood. A total of 5221 units were collected during the lockdown period. Blood has been issued to 7113 patients, including 2923 thalassaemic patients as well as to Government hospitals such as AIIMS Delhi (378 units) and Lady Hardinge (624 units)," union health ministry in a statement.

"The NHQ Blood Bank conducted 55 blood donation camps collecting 2896 units of blood. A total of 5221 units were collected during the lockdown period. Blood has been issued to 7113 patients, including 2923 thalassaemic patients as well as to Government hospitals such as AIIMS Delhi (378 units) and Lady Hardinge (624 units)," union health ministry in a statement.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday launched the ‘eBloodServices’ mobile App developed by IRCS. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister launched the application developed by the E-Raktkosh team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) under the Digital India scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.

“Many people require blood related services on regularly because of certain medical conditions in their families. Through this App, four units of blood can be requisitioned at a time and the blood bank will wait for as long as 12 hours for the person to collect it," said Harsh Vardhan.

“This app makes it easy for those in need to request for Blood units at IRCS NHQ." At a time when the country is facing such a pandemic, the Mobile App will provide succor to all those," he said.

Once the request is placed through the app, the requisite units become visible to IRCS, NHQ blood bank in its E-Raktkosh dashboard and this allows assured delivery within the specified time. “This feature will make it easy for a blood seeker to obtain blood and shall bring the added advantage of complete transparency and single window access to the service," the health ministry said in a statement.

Urging people to become voluntary blood donors, the health minister said that voluntary blood donation can be done by any person under the age of 65 years as many as four times in a year. “Regular blood donation can prevent obesity, cardiac problems and many other ailments. Not just this, blood donation is also a spiritual path by which mankind can be served", he said.

IRCS has been performing a major role during covid-19 pandemic alongside the Government especially in maintaining adequate blood supply of safe blood by issuing passes to blood donors, organizing blood donation camps, the health minister said.

