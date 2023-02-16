Indian refiner clarifies Adani Gas deal after public scrutiny

The response followed a tweet from opposition lawmaker Mahua Moitra, who accused Indian Oil of not following a proper tender process for the agreement. Moitra’s tweet linked to a Feb. 13 report from the Economic Times newspaper, which said the refiner would shift “a large chunk" of LPG imports to the Adani facility at Gangavaram port from the adjacent Visakhapatnam port.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}