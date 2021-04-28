Indian Railways has transported more than 500 tonnes of medical oxygen safely to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh as of April 28, the railway ministry said in a press release on Wednesday. The ministry said that its Oxygen Express trains have delivered a cumulative 510 tonnes of oxygen since April 19.

According to the ministry, the Indian Railways has delivered 202 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen to Uttar Pradesh, 174 metric tonnes to Maharashtra, 70 metric tonnes to Delhi and Madhya Pradesh 64 metric tonnes to date.

Madhya Pradesh has received its first Oxygen Express carrying more than 64 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Wednesday morning, the railway ministry said. The oxygen tankers were unloaded in cities like Jabalpur (1 Tanker), Bhopal (2 Tankers), and Sagar (3 Tankers) on April 28, it added. Additionally, the fourth Oxygen Express, carrying three tankers of the life-saving gas, will be reaching Lucknow today, the Railway Ministry said in a press statement.

Haryana will get its first Oxygen Express train over the next few days. On Wednesday, five tankers have left from Rourkela in Odisha and will reach Faridabad soon.

"The Haryana government has also requested railways for Oxygen Express. Currently, tankers are being loaded in Faridabad, which will be sent for filling to Rourkela. As of now, It is planned that two Oxygen Express trains with a capacity of five tankers each will be run specifically for Haryana," the railways said.

The first Oxygen Express train was pushed into service on April 19 when seven trucks left Mumbai for Vizag to load oxygen. These trucks were loaded on flat wagons and carried to the loading location.

Each tanker of the Oxygen Express trains can carry around 16 tonnes of medical oxygen and these trains travel at a speed of around 65 kmph.

