Indian roads have become more fatal, shows latest accidents data

India recorded a sharp increase in road accidents in 2022, and the number crossed the pre-covid level for the first time to 461,312, data released by the road transport ministry earlier this month showed. Accidents have become more lethal over the years: last year, more than one-third of all accidents killed at least one person. The country lost 168,491 persons to accidents in 2022, a quarter of them aged 25-35. Overspeeding remains the biggest cause of accidents, and two-wheelers the most common victims. Since this data only covers reported accidents, the actual numbers could be even higher. Mint explains the trends: