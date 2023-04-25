Govt directs data check as roads miss target for 2nd yr

Road construction data shows that till February-end, 8064 km of highways were commissioned in the country, including a 1,200 km construction just in the month of February and just over 1,000 km in January. Even if this pace is maintained and last year’s data is related, a maximum of 10,500 -11,000 km construction would be possible in FY23. The government constructed 10,237 km of highways in the pre-pandemic period of FY20 at 28.04 km per day. This increased substantially in the first year of the pandemic when the country saw lockdowns, which indirectly helped speed up construction.