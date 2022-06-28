The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will open its tree bank to ensure that there is greenery along the highways , according to Nitin Gadkari. The Union minister emphasised on the need for planting along the wayside. Gadkari, the minister of roads and transportation, stated that every time a tree is taken down, five more should be planted in its place.

The minister also emphasised on the need to cut the price of building roads by 50% without sacrificing quality. Before the end of 2024, Indian roads will be on par with those in the United States, he said.

Speaking at the National Highways Excellence Awards, Nitin Gadkari warned that failing to come up with creative solutions to preserve trees would make building roads very challenging. He expressed worry for the number of people killed in traffic accidents and promised to make efforts to cut that figure in half by the end of 2024.

According to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, India has attained unprecedented heights in terms of road connectivity. According to Birla, if the nation's roadways are constructed more quickly, it will result in the expansion of the country.

Gadkari earlier inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of nine National Highways projects of 243 km length worth ₹1,357 crore in Rajasthan, according to an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said widening of Ninawa section from Sanchore on NH-168A in the state will increase the business of granite industries of Chalaur district and will make it easier for the farmers to reach Suratgarh Mandi.

According to the statement, the minister said the 2-lane Sriganganagar to Raisinghnagar on NH-911 and the Sriganganagar reinforcement from Suratgarh on NH-62 will make it easier to reach the international border and the military station on both sides of the road, which will enhance India's strategic strength.

He said the armed forces will get better connectivity across the border, new jobs will be created, which will move Rajasthan towards progress and prosperity.

During the ceremony, the statement said, 25 new bypasses were announced in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹5,000 crore.

Besides, a provision of ₹200 crore has been made for ROB on state highways under Setubandhan Yojana, it added.

(With PTI inputs)