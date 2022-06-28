Indian roads to be on par with US highways: Nitin Gadkari2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 10:04 PM IST
NHAI is going to ensure greenery along highways, said Nitin Gadkari.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will open its tree bank to ensure that there is greenery along the highways , according to Nitin Gadkari. The Union minister emphasised on the need for planting along the wayside. Gadkari, the minister of roads and transportation, stated that every time a tree is taken down, five more should be planted in its place.