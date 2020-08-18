Indian rupee ends at one-month high against US dollar1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 03:53 PM IST
MUMBAI : The Indian rupee strengthened on Tuesday to close at a one-month high against the US dollar tracking firm domestic equities.
The domestic currency closed at 74.76 against the US dollar, a level last seen on 21 July, up 13 paise from its previous close of 74.89.
The Indian unit opened at 74.77 and swung between a high of 74.74 and a low of 74.88. Year to date, the Indian rupee has shed 4.52%.
Forex traders said positive trend in the equity markets, a weak US currency and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, while concerns over rising covid-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment.
Indian benchmark equity indices settled higher on Tuesday led by a rally in banks and metal stocks. Sensex closed at 38,528.32, up 477.54 points or 1.26%.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.28% to 92.59.
Foreign institutional investors have net bought $2.30 billion in equity and are net sellers of $14.57 billion in debt markets respectively since the beginning of 2020, while domestic institutional investors invested ₹71269.03 crore in stocks, according to data on the exchanges.
