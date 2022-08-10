Indian rupee firms on inflows ahead of US inflation report1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 05:40 PM IST
Indian rupee registered slight gain against US dollar amidst inflows and dip in oil prices ahead of crucial US inflation data
The Indian rupee eked out gains on Wednesday, supported by dollar inflows over the last two days amid a dip in oil prices and the easing of the greenback ahead of crucial US inflation data.