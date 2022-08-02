Indian rupee surges against US dollar, hits 1-month high

The Indian rupee (INR) today jumped to a one-month high, supported by falling US Treasury yields. The dollar was under pressure amid easing bets of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary action amid recession fears. The rupee today opened at 78.93 vs USD and strengthened to 78.49 at day's high, according to Bloomberg data. The rupee had closed at 79.02 in the previous session. Last month, the rupee had hit all-time low of 80.06, before pulling back. Still, the US dollar is up 5.6% against the rupee.

