The Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar today as oil prices remained at elevated levels. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 77.80 per dollar after touching a record low of 77.81. The previous life low of 77.7975 was touched on May 17. On Wednesday, the rupee recovered to close 10 paise higher at 77.68 against the American currency.

“Sword is still hanging on rupee amid persistent FII selling from emerging markets leading to Asian currencies weakening, elevated oil prices, and revised upward inflationary pressure for coming quarters. However, the only ray of hope for rupee presently will remain RBI who has actively and aggressively participated to protect rupee from the heat so far," said Amit Pabari, MD or CR Forex Advisors.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday raised the key interest rate by 50 basis points, the second increase in five weeks, to rein in the rise in prices that it saw continuing to hurt consumers in the near term. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent higher at 102.55.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,484.25 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Global oil prices today gave up some early gains after China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures in parts of Shanghai imposed. Brent crude futures for August dipped 15 cents, or 0.1%, to $123.43 a barrel, after rising to multi-month highs on Wednesday.

Oil got a boost as China's May exports jumped 16.9% from a year earlier as easing COVID curbs allowed some factories to restart.