Indian rupee hits record low vs US dollar amid oil price surge1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 12:41 PM IST
- The partially convertible rupee was trading at 77.80 per dollar after touching a record low of 77.81
Listen to this article
The Indian rupee hit a record low against the U.S. dollar today as oil prices remained at elevated levels. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 77.80 per dollar after touching a record low of 77.81. The previous life low of 77.7975 was touched on May 17. On Wednesday, the rupee recovered to close 10 paise higher at 77.68 against the American currency.