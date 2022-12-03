Indian rupee is likely to erase 81 mark in the coming week. Here's why

Despite a slight downside on Friday, the Indian rupee has managed to advance this week broadly against the US dollar. The greenback diving to its lowest level since July, coupled with less hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and a drop in treasury yield gave the rupee much-needed support in the trading week from November 28 to December 2nd. At present, the local unit is under the 81.50 mark against the dollar. In the coming week, the rupee is expected to likely appreciate to the 80.50 level.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}