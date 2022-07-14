Indian rupee could slide to 82 against US dollar in near-term. Key triggers2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 10:08 AM IST
- The Indian rupee today fell to new low of 79.74, edging closer to 80 per dollar mark
The Indian rupee continued to fall to hit a record low for a fourth straight session on Thursday as the US dollar continued its relentless rise against other major currencies, while domestic bond yields rose. Foreign institutional investors continued to dump Indian equities, putting further pressure on the Indian currency.