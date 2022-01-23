WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday wished swift recovery to Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik who tested positive for Covid today.

Earlier in the day, Pattnaik tweeted saying he has tested positive for Covid with strong symptoms.

“I've tested positive for COVID with strong symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home. Don't you take this lightly folks, Covid is horribly bad. Mask up always," Pattnaik said.

Commenting on his tweet, the WHO chief said: “I'm very sorry to hear, @sudarsansand. Sending you best wishes for swift recovery. Stay strong!"

I'm very sorry to hear, @sudarsansand. Sending you best wishes for swift recovery. Stay strong! https://t.co/rRAGObXxkW — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 23, 2022

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.