Indian scientist makes low-cost wearable sensors to detect pulse rate variation

The technology which can be used to monitor the pulse waveform of a human radial artery in real-time is aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and Dr Gupta has applied for 3 national patents for these sensors. The sensors have been tested for their different level of strains such as micro- and large-scale motion monitoring and have potential applications in biomedical devices, skin electronics, and minimal invasive surgery. This frontier technology for wearable and robotic devices applications is in the third stage of technology readiness level, and Dr Gupta further plans to develop a prototype for an array of sensors in the future.