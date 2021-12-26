Indian scientists are continuously studying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his address to the nation in the 84th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

“The scientists are getting new data everyday , their suggestions are being worked upon. In such a situation, self-awareness and self-discipline is in itself the country’s strength in fighting against this variant of coronavirus," said Modi.

As the cases of omicron variant are rising in the country, the Prime Minister cautioned the citizens, even though India has achieved "unprecedented feat" in its covid-19 vaccination drive. “It is this very collective strength of ours that will defeat coronavirus. With this very sense of responsibility we have to enter into 2022," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister announced that from Monday, 3 January, 2022, vaccination will start for children in the age group of 15-18 years.

The move is likely to aid education normalisation in schools and reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children. Modi also announced precaution doses for healthcare and frontline workers from 10 January, 2022.

“This has been done in the light of the amount of time frontline workers and healthcare workers spend in the service of covid-19 patients. In India, this has been called ‘precaution dose’ not booster dose. The decision of precaution dose will strengthen confidence of healthcare and frontline workers," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced that option of precaution dose will be available for senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities on the advice of their doctors from 10 January, 2022.

Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as wearing masks and washing hands repeatedly.

“The seriousness of vaccine was identified very early and along with research on vaccine, work was focussed on approval process, supply chain, distribution, training, IT support system and certification. Due to these efforts, 61% of the adult population of the country has received both the vaccines and 90% adults have received one dose," Modi said in his address to the nation.

During his Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister also spoke about Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to his injuries at a military hospital in Bengaluru last week after sustaining serious injuries in the chopper crash near Coonoor, that also killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the 8 December crash.

The Prime Minister further mentioned about the air warrior's inspiring letter to his school, weeks after he was decorated with the Shaurya Chakra award for displaying exemplary composure and skill.

