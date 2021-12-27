Indian scientists are studying the Omicron variant: PM Modi

“The seriousness of vaccine was identified very early, and along with research, we also focussed on the approval process, supply chain, distribution, training, IT support system and certification," he said. Due to the efforts, 61% of the adult population of the country has received both the vaccines and 90% adults have received one dose," he said in his address to the nation. In his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, the prime minister also spoke about Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to his injuries last week.