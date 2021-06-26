Indian scientists develop nanogenerator for use in self powering devices

The triboelectric nanogenerators (TENG) use mechanical energy in the form of vibrations present everywhere in different forms to generate electricity. The energy harvesting TENG works on the principle of creation of electrostatic charges via instantaneous physical contact of two dissimilar materials followed by generation of potential difference, when a mismatch is introduced between the two contacted surfaces through a mechanical force. This mechanism drives the electrons to move back and forth between the conducting films coated on the back of the tribo layers. The methods employed till date to design TENG involve expensive techniques such as photolithography or reactive ion etching, and additional process like electrode preparation and, so on, the government said.