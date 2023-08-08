Covid genomics body to meet amid rise of new variant Eris

“There is concern about the new covid variant. However, there is no major impact in India. Our latest finding suggests that there was one case which was detected in May, and it could be an imported case. Sometimes, cases are present in unidentified mode and now, the WHO has named it as EG.5. Possibly, it has originated from XBB1.9. We have submitted a report recently," said a scientist at the National Institute of Virology (NIV-Pune) requesting anonymity.

