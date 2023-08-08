Covid genomics body to meet amid rise of new variant Eris

Covid genomics body to meet amid rise of new variant Eris2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:09 PM IST
It is believed that EG.5 emerged from the XBB variant after multiple mutations and has a high transmission rate.
New Delhi: The emergence of a new covid variant in several countries has put Indian scientists on alert, with the country’s top covid genomics body set to discuss the evolving situation this week.
The meeting of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) comes at a time the EG.5 variant, also called Eris, is sweeping across East Asia, and has surfaced in the US, Australia, France, China and other countries. According to scientists, covid cases in India are quite low right now, due to which only a few samples are being collected for genome surveillance. However, India is continuously monitoring the ongoing covid situation and international trends.
“As of now, there is nothing to worry about the covid cases in India. Cases are so few that we are getting hardly any samples to do genome sequencing. However, we are holding a meeting with experts to discuss the ongoing covid situation," said a top scientist at the department of biotechnology (DBT), which supervises the activity of INSACOG. So far, INSACOG has sequenced a total of 310,010 covid samples .
It is believed that EG.5 emerged from the XBB variant after multiple mutations and has a high transmission rate. The World Health Organization keeps updating information about the new variant.
The health ministry on Tuesday said India saw 25 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, while active cases were recorded at 1,543. The country now has the fewest new covid cases since the pandemic outbreak more than three years ago. So far, 531,918 covid-related deaths have been reported in the country.
“There is concern about the new covid variant. However, there is no major impact in India. Our latest finding suggests that there was one case which was detected in May, and it could be an imported case. Sometimes, cases are present in unidentified mode and now, the WHO has named it as EG.5. Possibly, it has originated from XBB1.9. We have submitted a report recently," said a scientist at the National Institute of Virology (NIV-Pune) requesting anonymity.
“The government has directed us to increase genomic surveillance of all positive covid samples. Not only in India, covid genomic sequencing data has fallen worldwide, and enhancing the sequencing will let us know the overall positivity rate of the virus," the scientist added.
Dr Sujeet Singh, former director of the National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) said, “As of now, we do not see any significant surge of new covid cases."
He added: “We need to see the future trends from where the cases are coming. Our population has developed good immunity due to vaccination and natural infection; so, we have minimal risk."
Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered till press time.
According to WHO, there have been 768,983,095 confirmed cases of covid-19 worldwide till 2 August, including 6,953,743 deaths.
