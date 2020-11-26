Indian scientists react strongly over dosage error of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Controversy sparked over error in efficacy rate during clinical trials of the covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca .

The debate erupted few days after AstraZeneca and Oxford University said that the positive high-level results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of their coronavirus vaccine candidate AZD1222 in the UK and Brazil showed the vaccine was “highly effective" in preventing covid-19.

There was a total of 131 covid-19 cases in the phase 3 interim analysis. The head scratching clinical trial findings revealed that one dosing regimen showed vaccine efficacy of 90% when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart, and another dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart.

The combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70%, the statement from AstraZeneca and the Oxford university had said adding that more data will continue to accumulate and additional analysis will be conducted, refining the efficacy reading and establishing the duration of protection.

Indian scientists have reacted strongly to the error. “Efficacy therefore greater than 90%. Good news? Likely though unclear analysis. BUT trial protocols and analytic plans should be in public domain for reasons of transparency and trust. Leapfrogging licensure, random analysis not good for science or public health," tweeted Dr Gagandeep Kang, vice chair, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness (CEPI), a global non-profit aiding vaccine development during the crucial covid-19 pandemic and professor at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

“All vaccines so far presenting good news by press release. Oxford vaccine has safety and immunogenicity on a subset last week, but needs further analysis to link to efficacy results. All vaccines need to go regulators, of course, but follow quickly with publication," she said.

Naveen Thacker, Executive director of international Paediatric Association and former civil society organization (CSO) representative to Gavi board said to fully understand the scientific implications, one needs full access to data. “The honest admission of the error is appreciated but it is really cause of concern the way every news leads to a misinformation and disinformation which is multiplied by social media to a dangerous level," said Thacker.

Following major criticism over the issue, AstraZeneca in a statement on Thursday said, “The late stage trials were conducted by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca up to the highest standards. The interim analysis of these trials demonstrates that this vaccine is highly efficacious, prevented severe cases and hospitalisations, and is well tolerated without any reported severe adverse events."

“An efficacy rate of 62% to 90% was achieved, depending on the dosing regimen. All trial data is and will be made available to regulatory bodies around the world, such as the UK MHRA and the European Medicines Agency. It is up to them to review and approve the vaccine’s use in their country, including which dosing regimen to use, based on this data," it further said.

The pharmaceutical giant went on saying that clinical trials are continuing globally and continue to gather more data. “We have started discussions with regulators about further clinical investigation of the different dosing regimens. In parallel, the full analysis of the high-level results has been submitted for peer-reviewed publication and will be available publicly shortly," it said.

In parallel, reportedly, in a statement Wednesday, Oxford University said some of the vials used in the trial didn’t have the right concentration of vaccine so some volunteers got a half dose. The university said that it discussed the problem with regulators, and agreed to complete the late stage trial with two groups. The manufacturing problem has been corrected, according to the statement.

“The present findings have lowered people’s confidence in the entire process of vaccine trials. Perhaps the company wilted under pressure to move ahead in the race and the error went unnoticed," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) .

“Need to follow the best practices cannot be over emphasized. This news is likely to further delay the availability of vaccine in India, as we were seeing it as the most promising vaccine (manufactured in India) which might become available under emergency use authorization early next year," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that government is keeping a close watch on the development of vaccines and is in contact with Indian developers and manufacturers, along with global regulators, governments of other countries, multilateral institutions and international companies. It will be ensured that the vaccine for citizens will meet all necessary scientific criteria, the Prime Minister has said.

The Oxford vaccine (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) is made from a virus, which is a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus), that has been genetically changed so that it is impossible for it to grow in humans.

