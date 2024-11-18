Indian shares set for a muted start

Reuters
Published18 Nov 2024, 10:20 AM IST
(Reuters) - Indian shares are set for a muted start on Monday after the benchmark Nifty 50 slipped into correction territory last week on concerns over slowing earnings and foreign outflows, while the Federal Reserve Chair's indication of slower interest rate cuts also weighed on sentiment.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,528.6 as of 08:20 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near Thursday's close of 23,532.7.

Indian markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday.

Both the benchmark Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes lost about 2.5% last week. The Nifty 50 has shed over 10% from record highs hit on Sept. 27, confirming a technical correction on Nov. 13.

Foreign outflows for 34 consecutive sessions, amounting to about $15 billion, and a lacklustre earnings season have dragged down markets from all-time high levels.

Meanwhile, U.S. treasury yields rose on Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that there was no need to rush to lower interest rates due to strong economic growth in the United States.

Higher U.S. yields make emerging markets such as India less attractive to foreign investors, traders said, adding that they expect pressure on domestic markets to continue.

Other Asian markets opened higher on the day. Wall Street equities closed lower on Friday, after comments from Fed officials, including Powell, clouded the outlook on the timing and magnitude of rate cuts. [MKTS/GLOB]

Among individual stocks, Reliance Industries will be in focus after it completed the $8.5 billion merger of its Indian media assets with Walt Disney.

STOCKS TO WATCH ** Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp beats Q2 profit view on higher mid-range motorcycle sales. ** Grasim Industires posts Q2 profit fall on weak demand for paints. ** India's top renewable energy agency weighs criminal proceedings against Anil Ambani-run Reliance Power. ** Prestige Estates buys land worth 2.92 billion rupees ($34.6 million) in Mumbai for residential development.

($1 = 84.4360 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 10:20 AM IST
    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    139.05
    10:21 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.76%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.40
    10:21 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.35 (0.12%)

    NTPC share price

    367.15
    10:21 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -5.35 (-1.44%)

    Tata Power share price

    401.75
    10:21 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.9 (-0.72%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,320.60
    10:14 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    17.75 (1.36%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    457.00
    10:14 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -29.2 (-6.01%)

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    332.05
    10:14 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -18.8 (-5.36%)

    Route Mobile share price

    1,344.00
    10:14 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -68.95 (-4.88%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price

    692.95
    10:14 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    -31.1 (-4.3%)
    More from Top Losers

    National Aluminium Company share price

    237.90
    10:14 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    18.1 (8.23%)

    Avanti Feeds share price

    619.45
    10:14 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    38.15 (6.56%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals share price

    394.70
    10:14 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    23.5 (6.33%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    849.00
    10:14 AM | 18 NOV 2024
    45 (5.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

