Indian side has never undertaken any action across LAC: MEA on Galwan Valley

Following the rise in tensions in May, senior commanders of both countries met on 6 June and agreed on “a process for de-escalation and disengagement along the LAC that involved reciprocal actions," he said. “However, the Chinese side departed from these understandings in respect of the LAC in the Galwan Valley area and sought to erect structures just across the LAC (on the Indian side) . When this attempt was foiled, Chinese troops took violent actions on 15 June that directly resulted in casualties," he said.