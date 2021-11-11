Indian Sikh pilgrims will travel to neighbouring Pakistan on the occasion of Gurupurab, announced the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

As many as 1,500 pilgrims will visit Pakistan from 17 to 26 November under the 1974 Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines b/w India-Pak, the MEA said.

They will visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Sri Panja Sahib, Dera Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Sacha Sauda.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan urged India to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor from its side and allow Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy site for the upcoming Guru Nanak Dev’s birthday celebrations.

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 9, 2019, according to the Foreign Office.

But the Covid-19 pandemic hit the region along with the world just months after the opening of the corridor. The movement of pilgrims to Pakistan through the corridor has been suspended since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the neighbouring country banned all travel from India citing the surge in cases in April this year.

