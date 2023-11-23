Indian skilled workers, medics, students dominate UK visa tally
Indian nationals also continued to account for the highest proportion (27 per cent) of tourist ‘Visitor’ visas granted, followed by Chinese (19 per cent) and Turkish nationals (6 per cent).
LONDON : Indian skilled workers, medical professionals and students held on to their domination in the UK’s visa tally over the past year, according to official immigration statistics released here on Thursday.
