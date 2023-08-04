Smartphone demand drops for 4th qtr

Smartphone demand drops for 4th qtr2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:30 PM IST
India experienced a fourth consecutive quarter of annualized shipment declines for smartphones, with shipments falling 3% YoY to 34 million units in the last quarter, according to a report by IDC India. Factors contributing to the decline include macroeconomic concerns, lack of compelling features, financing options for higher-priced smartphones, and high supply chain costs for 5G devices. Vivo was the only top-five brand to register growth in device shipments, while Xiaomi saw the biggest decline with shipments falling over 39%. The average selling price of smartphones increased to $241 in Q2 2021.
NEW DELHI : Domestic demand for smartphones continued to be tepid at best, as India saw a fourth straight quarter of annualized shipment declines. A 3 August report by market researcher International Data Corp (IDC) India said shipments of smartphones in India fell 3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 34 million units shipped during the period—after registering 16%, 27% and 10% y-o-y shipment drops in the three quarters preceding June. This also corresponded to a 10% y-o-y drop in the total number of smartphones shipped in India in the first half of the year, at 64 million units.